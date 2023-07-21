Spider-Man 2 PS5 Mister Negative Actor Celebrates Return

The latest story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 not only showed off Venom in the game, but also revealed that Mister Negative will be back, something his voice actor celebrated on social media.

Oyoung is happy to see Mister Negative return

Taking to Twitter, Stephen Oyoung — who voiced and played Mister Negative in the original game — celebrated the news, sharing the moment his character appears in the trailer with a celebratory “he’s back!” message.

The new trailer, which arrived yesterday from San Diego Comic-Con 2023, had a brief moment where Miles Morales runs into Mister Negative (aka Martin Li), wearing what looks to be a prison jumpsuit and sporting longer hair. In the trailer, Miles is clearly angry with him, yelling that Li doesn’t know what he’s taken from Morales.

In the original game, Li is one of the early antagonists that Peter Parker faces off against, and plays a pivotal part in the story. Li is the employer of May Parker and helps run F.E.A.S.T., but secretly runs a criminal organization known as the Inner Demons. After defeating Li in the game, he disappears, but his arrest is confirmed later in the game.