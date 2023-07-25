Tencent Acquires Majority Stake in Dying Light Studio Techland

Chinese gaming giant Tencent has acquired a majority stake in Dying Light developer, Techland. This news comes weeks after Microsoft successfully fought off the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Techland will retain ownership of Dying Light and future IPs

Announcing the news, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka reassured fans that the studio will retain ownership of its IPs and will have creative freedom. Marchewka will stay on as CEO and plans to continue operating Techland “the way we believe is right.”

“We dream of turning Dying Light into the ultimate zombie game experience for players worldwide, providing you with multiple astonishing adventures and pushing the boundaries of solo and online modes to a totally new level,” Marchewka continued, adding that Tencent will help Techland realize its dreams with financial backing and other resources.

Techland is now moving “full speed ahead” with its creative vision. The studio believes that Dying Light’s open world action-RPG has the potential to become something “truly special,” and with Tencent’s assistance, it’ll be able to turn the franchise into a strong IP.

Video game industry consolidation continues despite concerns. Tencent and Embracer Group have gobbled up a large number of developers and IPs, with Microsoft following closely behind.