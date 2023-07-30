Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Reveals Fast & Furious Collab

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is joining the family, as Milestone and Mattel have announced a new partnership with the Fast & Furious franchise.

New car will be followed by Fast & Furious DLC

Starting when the game releases on October 19, 2023, players will be able to drive the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, which is driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The car won’t be the only Fast & Furious vehicle making its way into the game, however, as developer Milestone noted that more vehicles from the series will also be added into the game post-launch as DLC.

Check out the reveal trailer for the collaboration and a sneak peek at the car in the game below:

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, will release on PC and consoles. According to Milestone, the new entry in the game will sport new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles, and game modes.

Alongside the new vehicles, Milestone also confirmed that two new abilities — dash and jump — will be added into the game, allowing players to laterally dash and sideswipe opponents or to jump over other cars and obstacles.

Other new additions to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged include new game modes that Milestone says will “push drivers’ skills to the limit or teach them how to master the art of drifting and avoiding crashes with speed and precision.” An enhanced, story-driven campaign career mode will also be added into the game, allowing players to play as one of four original characters and make their journey through the game in a new way.

Returning from the original game will be the ability for players to create their content, with Milestone noting that things have been taken to the extreme this time around. A new, refined Track Editor has been added into the game that includes special modules and features that will allow for even more diverse user-generated tracks. All user-generated content will also be shareable cross-platform from day one of the game too, so players will have access to any of the best tracks.