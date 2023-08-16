Which PS Plus Extra and Premium August 2023 Games Are Worth Playing?

PS Plus Extra and Premium members in August 2023 get not one, but two new day-one releases with Moving Out 2 and Sea of Stars. However, Sea of Stars is not slated to come out until August 29. Regardless, subscribers still have a lot to sift through, so here’s what’s worth playing for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members for August 2023.

Moving Out 2

Moving Out 2 takes the cooperative gameplay from the original and iterates on it. Juggling furniture with a few friends and figuring out how not to overstuff the van is a simple and occasionally chaotic loop that is familiar, but still welcome.

While it starts out rather safely, it ventures into some unknown territory by quickly introducing a host of different dimensions (like one made of candy and another that’s full of wizards). These new settings allow for new mechanics that make this sequel more than an outright retread. Having to move objects into places is also a clever twist on the core premise that calls for precision and changes up the gameplay rhythm, even if it isn’t as intuitive as moving items out of a building.

Level gating is restrictive choice, but it’s generally smoother than the original, thanks to its deeper character customization and wealth of new accessibility options. It’s not a massive upgrade when compared to the original and not as varied as Overcooked, the genre’s pinnacle, but it’s still a solid casual co-op experience.

Cursed to Golf

Cursed to Golf isn’t a traditional roguelite, as it’s not a melee action title or a shooter, but a 2D golf game instead. Golfing through 18 randomly compiled holes is a true test of skill since the journey requires precision and thoughtful use of the game’s power-up cards and array of clubs.

It can be downright brutal at times since picking the wrong route or goofing up one drive can send players back to the first hole rather quickly. However, overcoming that adversity (legitimately or through save scumming) and learning its intricacies is quite gratifying. Developer Chuhai Labs has mitigated some of the difficulty since launch by adding better camera options and doling out more rewards, but it’s still far from easy. And while the gameplay is the main attraction, it’s got an incredibly catchy soundtrack full of mesmerizing retro tunes.

Dreams

Media Molecule is shutting down ongoing support for Dreams, but that doesn’t keep it from being a must-play title. While its spectacle can be overwhelming, there are so many games and experiences to choose from, making it one impressive (if sometimes disposable) sampling platter. Even casually scrolling through some of the trending or highlighted tabs can be a trip because of the stunning variety that is on display. It’s unlike anything else on the platform and worth diving into, especially since Media Molecule has spent years updating and improving it.

Lost Judgment

Lost Judgment is more evidence that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio doesn’t miss. This follow-up has the same bones as its great predecessor with its superb writing and sense of place, but it’s also better in a few ways. Side missions are a bit more focused, and the skateboard makes for a fluid way to get around. Its narrative is still the star with its cast of memorable characters and engaging plot that serves as a damning indictment of Japan’s justice system. Lost Judgment has something to say on top of being another hit from Ryu Ga Gotoku.

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice

The first Pursuit Force was a welcome addition to the Premium catalog since its unique qualities kept it from aging poorly. The sequel, Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice, has similarly been spared and is even more polished. Zooming around tracks and completing all sorts of wild, over-the-top actions is silly, mechanically sound, and only better in this follow-up. The Justice meter, for example, is more flexible and the streamlined upgrade system lends the game a sense of progression. It’s got a cleaner user interface and stronger production values, too, all of which enhance the ridiculous bite-sized, action movie-esque gameplay.