Mortal Kombat 1’s RPG-Like Invasion Mode Explained

NetherRealm brought Mortal Kombat 1‘s Invasion mode to Gamescom 2023 alongside a trailer introducing new characters. Invasion is a single-player live service mode that’s been described as a board game with RPG elements.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion is a ‘greatest hits’ of MK’s single-player experiences

The premise of Invasion is that different enemies and factions will invade other realms in an attempt to conquer them. Several outlets were given a chance to go hands-on with MK1’s Invasion, with the PS Blog explaining it as a map in which players have a party of characters that can be leveled up and equipped with loot.

Invasion offers an adventure in which we’ll take on “hordes of enemies,” and find a mixture of various Mortal Kombat modes seen over the years. Players can unlock in-game currency (or kurrency) as well as bonus items and goodies along the way.

Speaking to GamesRadar, creator Ed Boon said that Invasion is “a greatest hits of [Mortal Kombat’s] single-player experiences.” “It has elements of Towers of Time, Konquest, some of our single-player experiences that we’ve had over the years, Krypt and all that, that we wanted to kind of combine in there.”

Invasion’s live service approach will see the mode refreshed with things like new challenges. NetherRealm has confirmed that it won’t feature elements like Battle Passes and seasonal updates.