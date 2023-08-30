PlayStation Exclusive Foamstars Will Be Playable at PAX West 2023

Square Enix‘s PS4 and PS5 online shooter Foamstars will be playable at PAX West 2023. The Splatoon-like PlayStation exclusive was announced during Sony’s May 2023 showcase, with a release window of 2024.

Foamstars PS4, PS5 features 4v4 casual and competitive modes

Foamstars boasts “high-energy” maps and fun-filled casual and competitive modes. The 4v4 game allows players to utilize foam to their advantage — from building slip ‘n slides to surf around the map at high speeds to foaming up the enemy to win.

Other playable games in Square Enix’s PAX West 2023 line-up include the recently-announced Star Ocean: The Second Story R, Little Goody Two Shoes, and Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai. Star Ocean and Infinity Strash are in development for both the PS4 and PS5, whereas Little Goody Two Shoes is a current-gen game, a release date for which has yet to be announced. Star Ocean is scheduled for release on November 2, and Infinity Strash will release on September 28.

Square Enix will also be hosting a panel on Final Fantasy 16, where voices behind characters Clive Rosfield (Ben Starr), Joshua Rosfield (Jonathan Case), Dion Lesage (Stewart Clarke), and Benedikta Harman (Nina Yndis) will be in attendance.

PAX West 2023 will be held from September 1 to 4.