New Spider-Man 2 PS5 Screens Show Stunning Recreation of New York

Insomniac Games has shared a new batch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 screenshots, showcasing a stunning recreation of New York.

Fans quickly took to social media to compare real images of NY with in-game screenshots, in response to which Insomniac’s marketing and community director James Stevenson revealed that Spider-Man 2 has been polished even further since the screenshots were taken.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 won’t feature the Chrysler Building

The images appear in a New York Times article, copies of which can be viewed below. Insomniac Games told the publication that the Chrysler Building — which appeared in the original game but not in Miles Morales — won’t be featured in Spider-Man 2 as the studio could not reach a copyright agreement with the building’s current owners.

Honestly it’s gotten even more polish since we took that screenshot too https://t.co/VRDmAI1REw — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 10, 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 new screenshots



the Chrysler Building will not be in the game (was also absent in Miles Morales. Insomniac could not reach a copyright agreement with the building’s new owners)https://t.co/qvTyjxc6Qn pic.twitter.com/cIefZut4gd — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2023

Insomniac revealed that a lot of work and research went into recreating New York in the upcoming game. According to design director Josue Benavidez, “It’s been a lot of living in Google Maps.” Benavidez’s work revolved around contacting organizations, engaging in local Reddit groups, and calling businesses near buildings of interest, among other things.

Benavidez added that everything in Spider-Man 2’s world is “intentionally placed” to allow players to swing around NY in myriad ways. Players will be able to jump into Insomniac’s New York on October 20.