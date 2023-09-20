Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Goes Gold, Voice Actors Release Celebration Video

The voice actors of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have released a video announcing and celebrating that the Insomniac Games sequel has gone gold.

The video features Nadji Jeter, Yuri Lowenthal, Laura Bailey, and Tony Todd — who play Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, and Venom, respectively — showing off their excitement about the title going gold. This is followed by a message from Insomniac that reads:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has officially GONE GOLD! We’re thrilled to share this milestone achievement with our studio and collaborators at PlayStation and Marvel Games, and with our incredible community around the world. We can’t wait for you to experience what we’ve been cooking up on October 20th!”

What does it mean that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has “gone gold?”

For the unaware, the term “going gold” refers to the game’s development being finished and it being ready to be duplicated and sold. Though further work can be done down the line on new content and patches, the base game itself is complete and ready to be distributed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.