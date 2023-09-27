Spider-Man 2 Stronger Together Sweepstakes Includes TV, Game Bundle Prize

To celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on October 20, 2023, Sony is running a sweepstakes for fans with a grand prize that includes a big Spider-Man bundle.

How to enter the Spider-Man 2 sweepstakes

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Stronger Together Sweepstakes began last week and will run through October 16, 2023. Fans who enter the sweepstakes will be entering for a chance to win a large grand prize that includes:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle (includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game)

A 65″ 4K HDR OLED Smart Television

$250 PlayStation Store code

Spider-Man Blu-rays

25,000 Sony Reward points (valued at $250)

A 12-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership

Five digital copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Five DualSense wireless controllers

Five 12-month Premium subscriptions to PlayStation Plus

Fans looking to enter the sweepstakes can do so on the Sony rewards site. After entering the sweepstakes, entrants can also receive up to 100 bonus entries for completing the “Stronger Together Pass,” which can be found on the Sony Rewards mobile app and includes activities like watching trailers, doing quizzes, and more.