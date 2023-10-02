Adidas Reveals Spider-Man-Themed Sneakers

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to release on October 20, 2023, Tillys and Adidas are partnering with Marvel and Insomniac Games for new merch and shoes.

What new merchandise is out?

On Tilly’s website, a handful of new clothing and other items have been made available, including t-shirts, crewnecks, mugs, and more. The biggest item, however, is a collaboration between Adidas and Marvel for a special pair of their Ultra4D running shoes, all themed around Spider-Man.

The shoes feature a red, blue, and black color pattern, with white accents for Adidas’ three-stripe logo. The tongue of the sneaker features the Spider-Man logo, while the soles are all black, and are designed in a way to make it look like the iconic symbiote from the Spider-Man comics are slowly making their way up the sneaker.

The shoe is available now on Tillys’ website for $219.99, but it appears as if the first wave of them have sold out. It’s unclear if or when any restocks will be happening, so fans looking to pick them up will want to keep an eye open at the store.

This is not the first time that Adidas has made shoes for Marvel’s and Insomniac’s game. When Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales released in 2020, Adidas released a special red and black pair of their Superstar shoes to commemorate the release.