Spider-Man 2 Gets Extended Trailer as Insomniac Cautions Against Spoilers

As the release of Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 draws closer, the studio has released an extended 60-second TV spot while cautioning players against spoilers. As reported yesterday, at least one PS5 player has already unlocked the game’s Platinum trophy.

Insomniac Games has “packed” Spider-Man 2 with surprises

Over on Twitter, Insomniac Games said that Spider-Man 2’s story is “packed” with surprises and urged players who get their hands on the game early not to spoil anything for others. We still have a little under three weeks to go until Spider-Man 2’s release, so you’ll want to be extra vigilant.

We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let's #BeGreaterTogether: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone!

As for the new trailer, the cinematic ‘Be Greater. Together.’ TV spot can be viewed below:

Separately, Insomniac has confirmed that although Spider-Man 2 will come with a lengthy list of accessibility options, those who want a challenge can make the game more difficult via new settings. One of them is the ability to turn on fall damage, and another option allows players to adjust the ‘Swing Assist’ slider, making swinging more challenging than in the previous game. There are 10 levels of swing assistance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PS5 on Friday, October 20.