Spider-Man 2 Launch Trailer Shows Peter & Miles’ Adventure

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch trailer has been released for Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated sequel.

“Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for the PS5 console. Nine months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we find Miles still enlisting Peter’s help, but when the mysterious symbiote appears, Peter and Miles’ relationships are put to the test,” says the description. “Peter begins to change as he gains symbiote powers, and Miles, Mary Jane, Harry, and the rest of the friend group must help Peter while also facing the impending threats from a cast of new villains like Kraven, Lizard, Sandman, and Venom!”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The trailer released earlier this year shows off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.

The game is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on Friday, October 20.