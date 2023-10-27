Alan Wake 2 DLC Expansions Will Release in 2024

Remedy Entertainment has detailed its Alan Wake 2 DLC expansions and given them a release window of sorts.

Springs and Lakes for Alan Wake 2 DLC expansions

Two expansions will be released in 2024. The first, Night Springs, is due to come out in Spring 2024, while the second, The Lake House, has a more tentative 2024 date.

There was, however, more concrete details on what the expansions would be about. For Night Springs, yes, Alan Wake fans, it is about that in-game TV show.

“Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV-show set in the world of Alan Wake.”

For The Lake House, it’ll be a return to another familiar Alan Wake spot in Cauldron Lake.

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.”

There’s been plenty of chatter about what comes next for Alan Wake 2 after its launch today. A New Game Plus mode known as The Final Draft will allow players to keep unlocked upgrades and weapons, provide a new Nightmare difficulty mode, and, most intriguingly, a new alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content.

Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake also recently told fans at EGX that there will be significant free DLC for the game alongside paid expansions. The additions of The Final Draft certainly fit the bill.

Alan Wake 2 is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is currently available in digital form only.