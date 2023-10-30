PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset and Pulse Explore Earbuds Get Release Date

Sony has detailed a handful of its accessories that it originally announced back in May. In those announcements, the console maker confirmed the PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset and PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbud release dates.

In a recent update to the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will begin launching in select markets starting on December 6, 2023. The Pulse Elite wireless headset will launch “in most global markets” starting on February 21, 2024.

Both items will be available to preorder beginning on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10am local time on both PlayStation Direct’s site, as well as a handful of other retailers.

Alongside the two new audio devices, Sony also revealed that a PlayStation Link USB adapter will be included with both devices and will also be available to buy as a standalone device for $24.99.

What do we know about the PlayStation Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore?

The PlayStation Pulse Elite headset is Sony’s new wireless headset offering and features a retractable boom mic with AI-enhanced noise rejection as well a charging hanger. The Pulse Explore earbuds are Sony’s first PlayStation-centric set of wireless earbuds and will support lossless audio and AI-enhanced noise rejection.

According to Sony, the Pulse Elite and the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will be the first PlayStation audio devices to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers, aiming to deliver an “audiophile-level listening experience” that’s normally found in more premium devices.

Both audio devices will work alongside a new wireless audio technology known as PlayStation Link. This new technology aims to deliver low latency, lossless audio and easy switching between both the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore and the PlayStation Portal, Sony’s new remote play handheld device.