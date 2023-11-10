GTA 6 Announcement Tweet Broke Records Without a Trailer or Screenshot

Rockstar Games’ tweet announcing a GTA 6 trailer for early December has broken records without even a screenshot, let alone a trailer. Fans have been clamoring for information about a new Grand Theft Auto. All it took was a statement from Rockstar’s Sam Houser, and the internet was abuzz.

GTA 6 trailer announcement is the most-liked gaming tweet

Rockstar made a single mention of the next GTA in its four-part tweet, but that didn’t stop it from becoming the most-liked gaming tweet in less than 24 hours. At the time of this writing, the tweet has 1.5 million likes and 164.3 million views.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Such is the world’s fascination with Grand Theft Auto that traditional news channels around the globe — some of whom rarely cover gaming news — ran headlines about GTA 6.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive recently reassured investors that GTA 6’s development is on track and won’t be affected by any voice actors’ strike. However, the publisher has stopped short of giving a release date beyond teasing that the game will be out before March 2025. GTA 6 was at the center of an infamous ransomware attack that resulted in a group of teenagers being arrested and scheduled for sentencing.