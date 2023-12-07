PS1-Themed PS5 Controller Gifted to Jim Ryan at Farewell Party

Sony Interactive Entertainment threw a grand farewell party for outgoing chief Jim Ryan in Tokyo during which he received some pretty nifty gifts. Images circulating on Twitter show customized “Thank You” cookies as well as a custom PS1-themed PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Jim Ryan will retire in March 2024 after 30 years of service at Sony

Photos from Ryan’s farewell party were shared by Sony employees, one of whom skipped tonight’s The Game Awards 2023 to “be around some legends.”

Sad I won’t be around for #TheGameAwards but I couldn’t pass up the chance to go to Jim Ryan’s thank you party and be around some legends and this one of a kind “Jim Ryan” PS5 with PS1 style. pic.twitter.com/WP7qwtxDI0 — ?Yuichi (@InstallBase) December 7, 2023

Ryan’s departure came at a peculiar time, shortly after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This led to speculation that he was ousted. However, journalists familiar with PlayStation UK’s affairs — where Ryan was based — say these speculations couldn’t be further from the truth.

No one in games has a more opposite rep between players and people within PlayStation.



They literally call him "Uncle Jim," at PlayStation UK. He's an utter legend in the company. — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) December 7, 2023

Ryan’s 30-year tenure at Sony certainly wasn’t without its fair share of highs and lows, but the PlayStation boss is stepping down in style. Late in November, he signed a strategic partnership agreement with South Korean company NCSoft, rumored to be one of many Korean companies that Sony’s teaming up with.

In his resignation letter, Ryan said that it’s becoming increasingly difficult for him to reconcile working in North America while living in Europe. His role also saw him frequently visiting Sony’s headquarters in Japan.