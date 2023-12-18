PS Plus Game Sable Performs Poorly on PS5, Dev Says No to a Patch

PS Plus Essential December 2023 game Sable is being panned for poor performance on the PS5, with players noting severe frame rate drops that make it almost unplayable for some. The game seems to have suffered from performance issues across all platforms since launch, but the issues are more pronounced on the PS5, leading to players asking developer Shedworks for a patch. Unfortunately, there won’t be one.

Should Sony have included Sable PS5 in the PS Plus Essential December 2023 lineup?

When a fan asked creative director and Shedworks boss Gregorios Kythreotis for a patch, he responded by pointing out that the studio spent a year working on Sable after its Xbox console exclusive launch in 2021 but had to eventually move on. Given the small size of the team, Shedworks is unable to accommodate additional requests, and third-party help is apparently too expensive.

Unfortunately not, we're a super small team and we did try to eek out more performance with what we have – we worked over a year after Xbox launch but at some point we need to start making new stuff. We approached some bigger companies to help but they wanted insane money — Gregorios Kythreotis (@ShedworksGreg) December 12, 2023

While some players have said that this has made them want to avoid any game by Shedworks in the future, others have said that Sony shouldn’t have included Sable in the PS Plus lineup in its current state, especially considering the company’s previous stance on Cyberpunk 2077.

Should Sony consider a game’s performance before including it in PS Plus? Share your thoughts with us below.