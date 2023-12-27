Chris Judge Refuses to Voice Young Kratos Out of Respect for Terrence Carson

God of War‘s current Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge has revealed that he refuses to voice a young Kratos out of respect for Terrence C. Carson, who originally voiced the series’ protagonist between 2005 and 2013. Judge recently spoke of his “reverence” for Carson’s work. This article may contain potential spoilers, so read at your own risk.

Chris Judge turned down a request to voice young Kratos in God of War

Those who’ve completed God of War Ragnarok‘s Valhalla DLC will be aware that a young Kratos appears in the game when the current character comes face to face with his past. However, Kratos’ younger self doesn’t have a voice.

In a video clip published by YouTuber AbdBay, Judge mentions being contacted recently for a role in which he had to match the voice of Carson — an offer that he turned down because he felt it would be disrespectful towards Carson. He also spoke highly of Carson and praised his work.

Speaking of a young Kratos, a rumor emerged last weekend that Sony’s remastering the original God of War trilogy for the PS5. We haven’t seen any concrete evidence of this, but Judge’s comments make us wonder if Carson would ever make a return.