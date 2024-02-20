Games Leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2024

Sony has revealed the next batch of games that are leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs in March 2024. Earlier today, the subscription service rolled out new additions for both tiers, and with that, seven games were announced to be leaving PS Plus.

List of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in March

Players will lose access to the following games by mid March. Make sure to wrap up your progress before then unless you plan to make a purchase.

Civilization VI

Tchia

Ghostwire: Tokyo

NEO: The World Ends With You

Haven

Code Vein

Outer Wilds

We’ll update this list if Sony adds more games to the departures list.

As a reminder, here are the games that were added to the service today:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4)

LEGO Worlds (PS4)

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)

Rogue Lords (PS4)

Roguebook (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Arise (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

Premium only:

Resistance: Retribution (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Symphonia (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Vesperia (PS5, PS4)

Resistance: Retribution supports trophies (including Platinum). However, there are reports of the trophies being bugged so you might want to await a patch.