Star Wars Rebels, Han & Chewie, and More: Four Star Wars Games We Want to See Made

It’s May 4, which is traditionally referred to as Star Wars day due to the uncanny ability to say “May the Fourth be with you,” which of course is a pun on the line “May the Force be with you,” a commonly used line in the popular Star Wars series. Personally I’m a fan of tomorrow, when I can say “May the Fifth of whiskey warm your belly,” but we’ve all got our vices.

In celebration of Star Wars day, we’re looking at four Star Wars games that we’d love to see made. The series has a long history of tie-in games directly licensed from movie content and crossovers into other games (Star Wars Angry Birds?). We’re particularly fans of the times when games explore and expand on existing lore bits, instead of following right along with the movies. Star Wars Episode I: Racer took the pod racing from The Phantom Menace and created an entire game around it. Knights of the Old Republic was the massive RPG that BioWare was known for long before Mass Effect.

More recently, The Force Unleashed bridged the prequel trilogy with the original movies, telling the story of Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. Even Battlefront and Battlefront II offer expanded looks at battles that were only mentioned or glimpsed in the mainline Star Wars stories, putting players in the boots of soldiers on the, well, battlefront.

With that in mind, we wanted to look at the possibilities for games that could expand on existing lore in unique ways. We don’t want games that feel like licensed copies of films we’ve already seen. Here are four Star Wars games we’d love to see made, along with a few bonuses.

What did you think of our list? Do you have any other great ideas for Star Wars games you’d love to see? Which characters and stories intrigue you the most about the universe? Let us know in the comments below and May the Fourth be with you.