Far Cry 5 Had an Amazing First Week with Sales Topping $310 Million

Ubisoft had reported that Far Cry 5 had the second-highest grossing launch it had in history, according to their annual sales report.

The game earned $310 million on its first week of release, making Far Cry 5 the fastest selling title in the whole Far Cry franchise. These numbers double what Far Cry 4 achieved during its 2014 launch. Far Cry 5 also is just $20 million short on tying with the company’s biggest launch on its first week, with Tom Clancy’s The Division back in 2016.

Ubisoft also reported that Far Cry 5 has more than a total of 117 million combines YouTube and Twitch views, possibly earning the title of “Most viewed Ubisoft game in history.”

Last year’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins, together with the success of the company’s Tom Clancy titles (The Division, Rainbow Six Siege, and Ghost Recon Wildlands) helped raised Ubisoft’s total annual sales for 2017-2018 to $2 billion, above its projected $1.9 billion target. Far Cry 5’s massive first week sales sealed the deal for this to happen.

PlayStation 4 sales has more than double the total percentage of sales versus its competitor, Xbox One. Sales figures were highest in North America with 47%, Europe with 37%, and the rest of the world with 16%.

As E3 is approaching, what games do you guys think will Ubisoft grace us with this time?

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]