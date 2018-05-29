God of War Novelization Written by Cory Barlog’s Father, Available to Pre-Order

God of War is the most successful PlayStation exclusive ever, and there will be even more ways to dive into the journey of Kratos and Atreus soon. The world of the Norse gods has been put to paper in the official God of War novelization, authored by none other than Game Director Cory Barlog’s father, James [J.M.] Barlog.

According to the brief description on the Amazon listing, the God of War novel will follow the same story as the game across 416 pages.

The novelization of the highly anticipated God of War 4 game. His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series–satisfying combat; breathtaking scale; and a powerful narrative–and fuses them anew.

Check out the full cover of the book below, which features key art of Kratos and Atreus on a boat.

Noveliations of video games and movies are often able to capture details, emotions, and other things that might go unnoticed or be missed in the original telling, so even if you’ve played God of War, this book will be well worth picking up to get a fresh take on the relationship between Kratos and Atreus.

The God of War novelization will be available on August 28, but can be pre-ordered right now on Amazon. Both physical (paperback) and Kindle editions are available, with the Kindle version costing slightly less. If you’ve got yourself a Nook e-reader, it’s also up for pre-order over on Barnes & Noble.

Though the cover of the book sports J.M. Barlog as the author, Amazon and Barnes & Noble do credit Cory Barlog as a co-author as he wrote the God of War story for the game. James Barlog is an experienced author with a number of other books written over the last twenty years under the J.M Barlog name, which you can browse on Amazon.

Will you be reading the God of War novelization when it releases in a few months?