Spider-Man Will Be Playable Next Week During San Diego Comic Con

If you want to get your hands on one of the most anticipated games of 2018, then head over to San Diego Comic Con next week where Marvel will be in attendance. The company has confirmed that it’ll be bringing Insomniac Games-developed PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man to the event, and it’ll be playable.

Between July 18 and 22, make your way to the Marvel Booth #2329 to check the game out. The company will also be holding a panel hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller alongside folks from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and more.

Other activities include:

Thursday, July 19 4:00 PM – Marvel Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man Talent Signing Meet the talent behind one of the most anticipated games of the year, Marvel’s Spider-Man coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 system, including Bill Rosemann (Executive Creative Director, Marvel Games), Bryan Intihar (Creative Director, Insomniac Games), Ryan Smith (Game Director, Insomniac Games), Jacinda Chew (Art Director, Insomniac Games), Jon Paquette (Lead Writer, Insomniac Games), Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor), and other special Spidey guests as they sign at the Marvel SDCC 2018 booth. Friday, July 20 10:30 AM – This Week in Marvel: Behind the Mask of Marvel’s Spider-Man Ryan Penagos (AKA Marvel’s Agent M), joined by special Spidey guests, bring you the details and some of the #seeeekrits behind Marvel’s Spider-Man, coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 system. 3:30 PM – Marvel’s Spider-Man Cosplay Costume Debut Inspired by one of the Web-Slinger’s new suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man, coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 system, see the suit come to life by one of our master cosplayers. You’ve seen Spidey suits before — but never one like this! 4:15 PM – Marvel Games: Inside the Web of Marvel’s Spider-Man Go behind-the-scenes with the team creating Marvel’s Spider-Man, coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 system, and learn details every Web-Head will need to know to master Marvel’s New York. Saturday, July 21 2:15 PM – Unleash Your Inner Hero: MARVEL Powers United VR Get a special look at MARVEL Powers United VR before it launches exclusively on Oculus Rift!

Head over to Marvel’s website for further details.