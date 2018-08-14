Now Loading: What Do You Want Out of an Uncharted 5?

Uncharted is undoubtedly a PlayStation staple. The ruggedly handsome Nathan Drake was practically the mascot for the PS3, and his entire saga (save for the Vita’s Golden Abyss) was remastered to critical acclaim on the PS4. Uncharted 4 was Nathan Drake’s swan song, a game that saw an aging Drake finally settled with his wife, Elena, before getting forced back into the treasure-hunting life by his brother. Most critics and fans loved the way that Drake’s story concluded, but that ending wasn’t enough. They wanted more.

They were in luck. A previously planned piece of single-player DLC was expanded into a full game. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy proved there could be Uncharted without Nathan Drake. But was this Uncharted 5? Some of the development team hinted that Lost Legacy was not the end of the Uncharted universe, saying that there were many more stories and characters to explore. Nolan North is ready to suit up for Uncharted 5 if the opportunity comes up, but Naughty Dog has said that there are no plans right now for another game. So what’s next for Uncharted? We’ve talked about this before, but new staff and time means new opinions on the matter.

We asked the PlayStation LifeStyle staff what they want out of an Uncharted 5, if it were to ever happen.

