See How Brutal an 8-Bit God of War Demake Can Be

It’s fun to ponder what modern games would have looked like in decades past. Aesthetically, some modern titles appear as though they would translate well to a simpler time, one where there weren’t branching narratives and massive open worlds. Is the recent God of War one such game? Would the adventures of Kratos and Atreus fit into an 8-bit world? Fortunately, the pondering can cease. A fan video from Gamology has given God of War the 8-bit makeover it deserves.

The folks at Gamology on YouTube crafted an 8-bit God of War video, in which Kratos and Atreus do far more than traverse an 8-bit world in a 2D space. There’s a lot of depth to the short clip, with a troll boss fight, tatzelwurm slaying, and much more.

Check it out below:

Several months past its release, God of War remains on the minds of many. Interestingly, discourse surrounding it is picking up once more, as Game of the Year 2018 discussions are getting underway. In fact, Kratos’ latest outing has already earned a few awards, taking home four wins during the UK’s Golden Joystick Awards. God of War won in the following categories: Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, and PlayStation Game of the Year. Considering its incredible acclaim, including the perfect score given in our review, God of War is likely to continue receiving heaps of recognition.