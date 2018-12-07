Here’s Everything That Was Revealed at The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards might be a celebration of games that have come before, but they also herald some new beginnings with plenty of eclusive reveals for games. Some we saw coming, like Crash Team Racing or Far Cry: New Dawn. Others were complete surprises, like Persona 5’s Joker being in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything, we’ve gathered everything that was revealed at The Game Awards 2018 right here.

The Game Awards 2018 Reveals – PlayStation

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – A remake of Crash Team Racing by Beenox. A gameplay trailer was shown with a release date of June 21, 2019. Also coming to Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Rocket League McLaren Car Pack – Rocket League now has a McLaren 570S as DLC.

Far Cry: New Dawn – Acting as a direct sequel to the nuclear ending of Far Cry 5, Far Cry: New Dawn will feature familiar gameplay with some exciting new elements. There’s also an appearance by Joseph Seed, Far Cry 5’s villainous Father.

Next Dragon Age was teased – The Dread Wolf Rises. And that’s all you get to know for now.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release in April 2019 – A surprise announcement revealed that the latest Mortal Kombat is just around the corner. Don’t miss the brutal and violent fight between Raiden and Scorpion.

The Outer Worlds from Obsidian – Former Fallout developers are making a new game that looks a lot like a Fallout game that isn’t Fallout. Despite Obsidian being purchased by Microsoft, this one will be released for PS4 as well.

Hello Games’ The Last Campfire – Yeah, Hello Games has been hard at work on No Man’s Sky, but apparently they’ve found time to put together this adorable adventure as well.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Winter Map – The new PUBG map will be added to the PS4 version of the game in January.

The Pathless – From the creators of ABZU, this game has a similar unique style, with a heroine that can sprint very quickly, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Rage 2 release date – Not too long to go now! Rage 2 releases in May 2019, and comes fresh with a new trailer.

Fortnite’s The Block highlights player creations – With creative mode going into Fortnite, a new area on the map will highlight various player creations.

Anthem gets a new story trailer – With Anthem’s release quickly approaching, and an early demo coming next month, Anthem got a new story trailer to get players excited.

The Stanley Parable console release – The Stanley Parable is finally coming to PS4 in 2019, with a new ultimate edition that includes new content.

Psychonauts 2 gets a new story trailer – Despite the trouble with publisher Starbreeze, looks like Double Fine is still on track to release Psychonauts 2 in 2019.

Devil May Cry 5 gameplay shown off – A new extended gameplay trailer gave us an extensive look at some of Devil May Cry 5’s new features.

Persona 5’s Joker is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC – It’s not exactly PlayStation related, but a largely PlayStation exclusive character (Persona Q2 appearance notwithstanding) is making the jump to the Nintendo Switch as Smash DLC.

The Game Awards 2018 Reveals – Everything Else

Yes, while we’re a PlayStation specific site and may not have reported on each of these items, here’s everything revealed at The Game Awards 2018 not PlayStation related.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. The only way this news is related to PlayStation gamers is in that they won’t get to play the latest Marvel Ultimate Alliance game that people have been waiting years for. I’m not bitter.

Sayonara Wild Hearts announced for Nintendo Switch. This game looks wild and really cool, a neon colored driving rhythm game from the people at Simogo.

Ashen now out on Xbox One and PC. The long awaited fantasy adventure game got a surprise release during the show.

Supergiant Games releases Hades in early access. Hades will probably make an appearance on PlayStation one day, but for now, this one is only confirmed in early access on the new Epic Games store.

Journey jumps to PC. No longer a PlayStation exclusive, Journey got released on PC on Epic Games’ new store.

Scavengers entering playtests next year. Only confirmed for PC so far, Scavengers is an exciting survival adventure game in an icy post apocalypse.

Stranger Things 3: The Game – A pixelated isometric shooter/beat ’em up is coming based on the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Right now we’re not sure if it’s coming to PS4 or not.

That’s everything revealed at The Game Awards 2018, both things that affect PlayStation and a few announcements that don’t. Overall it was a great show full of exciting reveals. The future of games is looking pretty exciting, and as a celebration of games, The Game Awards was the perfect place for many of these announcements.