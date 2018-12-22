PlayStation Will Showcase Days Gone at PAX South 2019 in January

Penny Arcade has announced that PlayStation, Capcom, and Bandai Namco will be among 160 exhibitors at PAX South 2019, which will take place on January 18-20. The companies will be showcasing “new and upcoming” projects including Days Gone, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Jump Force.

With Sony skipping PlayStation Experience 2018, Days Gone‘s presence at the event is noteworthy. Back in October, Bend Studio announced that it was delaying the title from February 2019 to April 26, 2019 to avoid a crowded month. The developers plan to utilize this additional time to “further polish” the game.

PlayStation hasn’t revealed whether it’s bringing new gameplay to the event or not, and what games (if any) attendees will be able to get their hands on.

Full PAX South 2019 schedule is now available via the event’s website. God of War Director, Cory Barlog, will be delivering the “Storytime” keynote on Friday, January 18, at 10:30 am CST.

“Cory has been with the [God of War] series for a long time and in a lot of different roles, from Lead Animator on the 2003 original, to Writer and Director of God of War II, and Creative Director on Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta – so we are sure he’s going to have some great stories and insights into the franchise as well as the industry,” Penny Arcade wrote in a press release.

PAX South 2019 badges are currently on sale. Limited three-day badges cost $85, and single-day passes cost $42. Those who purchase badges online can also snag some official merchandise.

PAX South 2019 will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.