The 14 Days of Fortnite ‘Take the Elf’ Emote Has Been Delayed

It’s the 14 Days of Fortnite, but things haven’t exactly gone off without a hitch. Day eight of the holiday-themed event promised players an exclusive emote, although it seems that players who complete the challenge weren’t able to actually get their hands on it. Epic Games promises players will get the “Take the Elf” emote, but it won’t be until sometime in 2019.

To recap, the 14 Days of Fortnite is a special event that gives players a new task every day. Completion of each task gives players special holiday item, and the event lasts for two weeks (aka a fortnight). Day eight of the challenge may actually be the easiest of the bunch: simply damage different players with different weapons. However, upon completion, many were dismayed to find that the emote they were promised was not in their locker.

The “Take the Elf” is a holiday twist on the iconic “Take the L” emote. Apparently the cause of this issue is a bug, but what exactly that bug is is unknown. However, Epic is aware of the issue, and will fix it. Unfortunately, likely due to the holidays, that fix won’t be ready until 2019. Now, Epic doesn’t explicitly say it will be available in January, but the fix is promised for “early next year.” Let’s just hope Epic doesn’t get sued over this emote.

We have identified an issue with the Take the Elf emote not being granted to players after completing the Day 8 challenge. We will grant this reward to all players that earned it early next year. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2018

Hopefully, the rest of the event goes off more smoothly. While the event may be ending, Season 7 is still going strong, turning Fortnite into a winter wonderland. In addition, the map got what may be its biggest change ever, “The Block.” The Risky Reels replacement will regularly showcase creations made by players in Fortnite Creative.