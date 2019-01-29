Fixes for Infinite Loads and Other Bugs Coming to Anthem’s Public Demo

Anthem’s VIP demo got off to a rocky start that kept many players from fully enjoying the experience as intended. Both BioWare and Electronic Arts have worked to address these issues, but the real fixes for server and loading troubles will be noted in Anthem’s imminent public demo. Courtesy of a recent blog post from BioWare, the various fixes that are to feature in the public demo have already received an outline.

BioWare’s Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, posted an overview of the fixes coming to Anthem’s public demo. Most notably, these fixes address infinite loads that plagued many players’ enjoyment of the Anthem VIP demo. In addition, BioWare excised a variety of bugs. See what the studio tackled for the upcoming demo in the list below:

Entitlement Bugs

Server performance updates to address much of the rubber-banding

Fixes for infinite loads and more being investigated

Platform bugs to validate Javelin unlocks

Client and platform login bugs

In Robertson’s blog post, he reiterated that infinite load problems have undergone improvements. This, apparently, was of the utmost importance to BioWare, as issues of this nature became a “primary frustration” for numerous players during VIP demo sessions. Additionally, Robertson noted that a laundry list of other fixes have been ironed out for Anthem’s full launch in late February. However, those improvements will not be present during the public demo, which will soon go live. Still, Robertson offered a list of what BioWare has addressed for the full game release:

Weapons with 0% infusions

Weapons with bonus that applies to different Javelins

Plot integrity / party gather issues

Changes to Javelin unlock behavior

Fixes for losing XP at end of some expeditions

Performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

And a few thousand more (literally)…

These improvements aren’t all VIP demo players have to look forward to once Anthem’s public demo drops. As a thank you for participating in the first demo, VIP participants will be able to access all four Javelins during the public demo.

Anthem’s public demo is scheduled to go live later this week on February 1, 2019. BioWare’s latest will receive a full launch across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 22nd.

