Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment and publisher Focus Home Interactive first teamed for the action-RPG Vampyr, which launched in 2018. Following that game’s success, the companies have decided to renew their partnership. At present, what this renewal will entail has not yet been unveiled. However, the studio and publisher have teased that the new partnership will result in a project “intended to be among the most ambitious in the history” of both companies.

Dontnod Entertainment announced the news in a press release. A statement from the studio’s Chief Operating Officer, John Bert, accompanied the announcement. Bert’s statement reads as follows,

We are delighted to continue the adventure with the team at DONTNOD who have already amply demonstrated their talents to create rich universes, enhanced by a masterful narrative and unique artistic direction. We are proud to once again allow the talent of the studio to express itself on this new project which is intended to be among the most ambitious in the history of FOCUS and DONTNOD.

Focus Home Interactive shared a statement of its own from the publisher’s CEO, Oskar Guilbert. Like Bert, Guilbert expressed excitement about what’s on the horizon for the recent renewal of the partnership. Guilbert’s statement reads,

We are excited to be strengthening our successful relationship with FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE. Their proven and effective marketing, their ability to address new digital distribution channels, their experienced teams and the convergence of our editorial visions makes FOCUS an ideal partner for our new game. Vampyr is a great success and we are very happy to develop this partnership with this exciting new project.

In addition to this, Dontnod also revealed that sales of Vampyr across PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms have reached the one million copies sold milestone. Whether or not these numbers will result in a sequel remains to be seen. At the very least, however, Focus Home Interactive considers Vampyr a success. After the release of the title’s first month sales, the publisher’s President, Cédric Lagarrigue, noted the following: “[Vampyr] will be considered a success when around a million copies are sold, but it will only need half of that to be profitable. These are numbers we now reach and exceed regularly with most of our games.”

