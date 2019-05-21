In a sales figures report on Capcom’s official website, it was revealed that several of Capcom’s flagship titles continued to sell quite well for the company as of March 31, 2019. A number of its established series has updated sales figures. All of them seem to be performing well.

Devil May Cry has passed 20 million units sold, no doubt thanks to the latest release in the series, Devil May Cry 5. It was released on March 8, 2019 and saw the return of Dante and the series’ ever popular cast of characters.

Monster Hunter continues to be extremely profitable too. It passed 54 million copies sold. Monster Hunter: World made waves when it released on the PS4 and Xbox One last year on January 26, 2018. Fans will have more to look forward to on that front once the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne expansion releases on September 6, 2019.

Resident Evil is also another series that keeps bringing in money for Capcom. The series just reached 91 million units sold. This makes it the highest selling game out of the list, which included other long running series like Mega Man and Street Fighter. The recent remake of the timeless classic, Resident Evil 2, definitely made a large contribution to those sales figures. As a reminder, it launched on January 25, 2019.

Other notable sales figures on the list include the Street Fighter series and Mega Man. Street Fighter currently sits at 42 million units sold, which is quite good considering the middling response to Street Fighter V when it released on January 16, 2018. Mega Man has passed 35 million copies. Its most recent installment was Mega Man 11, which was released on October 2, 2018.

