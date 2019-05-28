Weeks ahead of Mortal Kombat 11‘s launch, NetherRealm Studios announced the sorcerer Shang Tsung will serve as the title’s first DLC character. Since then, official news about MK11’s post-launch content has remained under wraps. A few supposed leaks may have incidentally let the cat out of the bag, however. Luckily, it seems fans will know just what to expect from future DLC in the coming days.

Creative Director Ed Boon recently took to Twitter, teasing that DLC news may very well be on its way. See the Twitter post in question below:

Fingers Krossed…. if all goes well, next week we will be announcing the fighters that will be joining Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC !! pic.twitter.com/ewaRTZFUji — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 27, 2019

Because Boon’s post went live on a Sunday, it is difficult to discern what he means by “next week.” It could be this week or the first week of June 2019. Given Boon’s track record, such ambiguity could be perceived as intentional. Either way, fans are sure to know something concrete before long.

The reportedly leaked DLC list features a total of nine guest characters, including Shang Tsung. Long rumored additions such as Ash from The Evil Dead and Spawn will allegedly make the cut. Of course, this has yet to be confirmed by NetherRealm Studios.

Since hitting store shelves in April, Mortal Kombat 11 has achieved incredible success. It dominated sales charts, becoming the month’s best-selling title in the United States, according to NPD. This remarkable feat aided in MK11’s having the best digital launch in Mortal Kombat history sales-wise. In addition, the recently released entry has also been earned its spot as the second best-selling title of 2019, thus far, trailing behind Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts III.

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Characters May Be Revealed Soon WATCH GALLERY

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ed Boon on Twitter]