More Dying Light 2 details are coming soon, but the source of those details might be surprising. Square Enix will be showing off more on Dying Light 2 during the company’s E3 presentation this year and that’s because the Japanese company is now publishing the open world zombie game. This news comes by way of a tweet from developer Techland Games.

“We’re proud to announce that we’re partnering with Square Enix to distribute Dying Light 2 across the Americas,” the company stated in its tweet. “Look out for more news at Square Enix Live E3 2019.”

We’re proud to announce that we’re partnering with @SquareEnix to distribute #DyingLight2 across the Americas. Look out for more news at Square Enix Live E3 2019. https://t.co/XPdc4ir8h2 pic.twitter.com/hZhzHIxDXe — Techland (@TechlandGames) May 30, 2019

The previous entry, Dying Light was also developed by Techland, but was published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on consoles, making this a noticeable departure on the publishing side. It’s somewhat reminiscent of the two newest Hitman games, only in reverse, as 2016’s Hitman was published by Square Enix and its sequel, Hitman 2 was published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2018.

Based on what we know so far, Square Enix might have a hefty E3 presentation this year. We know we’ll be an update on the aforementioned Dying Light 2, but also more on its upcoming Avenger’s game, and likely something related to the Final Fantasy VII remake. The company might also have some surprises in store for us, as they’ve promised “an exciting lineup of titles.”

We also heard word that Square Enix would be aggressively investing in new IP, but that was earlier this year, so it might be too soon to see what those projects could be at this year’s E3 presentation. Still, the company wants to make for a meatier showcase, teasers for some upcoming projects could be shown. Although with Square, it’s probably a good idea to not show things too early.

What do you make of this publishing deal? From a consumer standpoint, it likely won’t change anything, but it’s an interesting detail, nonetheless. Let us know what you think!

[Source: Twitter]