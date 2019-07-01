To the surprise of absolutely no one, Marvel Entertainment will have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. While there is curiously not a Marvel Studios panel, video game fans will be excited to know the first of the myriad of Marvel panels will be focused on Marvel Games. Fans will get all new looks at upcoming games like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, as well as some “unannounced surprises.” The panel will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM PDT.

It will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, and Marvel Games VP Bill Roseman will be present. As for the titles we do know about, fans are promised “exciting new content.” Since the panel takes place the day before Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will be released on the Nintendo Switch, there’s a chance we won’t get much information from that game.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR, while slated for 2019, still has no release date. A panel focused on it is as good of a place as any to find out when we can suit up and fly in the skies ourselves. From our preview, it looks to be a much more in-depth game than a run-of-the-mill Iron Man simulator, so it will be exciting to see more of it.

As for Marvel’s Avengers, a lot of the game very much remains a mystery. While it does exist in some sort of playable form, as evidenced by the E3 2019 previews, gameplay has not been released publicly. It would certainly benefit Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix quite a bit to release some sort of footage at SDCC. Hopefully we get announcements of new characters, as well.

Of course, the “unannounced surprises” have the potential to get fans talking, as well. While it may be too early to announce a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, with the success it’s had, it’s no doubt in some form of development. Perhaps that special minifigure available for attendees is a sign? “Special guests from titles throughout the Marvel Games family” are promised from the event, so we could get the reveal of some brand new projects Marvel has been working on.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020, while Marvel’s Iron Man VR is set for sometime in 2019. What are you hoping to see from the event? Let us know!

[Source: Marvel]