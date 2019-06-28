San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off in just a few short weeks. As such, details about merchandise exclusive to the big event are beginning to roll in. Such is the case with a particular Spider-Man minifigure. A select few SDCC 2019 attendees will be lucky enough to take home a LEGO Spider-Man minifig, styled the way in which the hero appears in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Like a litany of others that typically debut at SDCC, there’s a catch as to how those interested can grab this exclusive item. On July 18th, the day the event starts, attendees will get to draw a number for a chance to win the minifig. According to Game Informer, it will be an instant draw, meaning those who participate will immediately know whether Lady Luck is on their side. For now, the number of SDCC attendees capable of winning remains under wraps.

For a closer look at the minifigure donning Spidey’s Advanced Suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man, check out the image gallery below:

This LEGO Spider-Man Minifigure Could Be Yours If You Attend SDCC WATCH GALLERY

Plenty of merchandise has launched since the Insomniac title hit PlayStation 4 last September. One of the recently announced pieces of merchandise comes from Bandai Spirits’ S.H. Figuarts. It’s a stunning figure with plenty of accessories for the webhead packaged in. Sideshow and Hot Toys have preorders open for a pricey figurine that stands approximately 30cm in height and features 30 points of articulation. With a $250 price tag attached, the incredible detail on this figure comes as no surprise.

Spidey isn’t only making waves with toys, either. The game’s success also reigns supreme on the sales charts. As of May 2019, Marvel’s Spider-Man was counted amongst the top 10 best-selling titles on the PS4, coming in at number six behind the likes of GTA V, Red Dead Redemption II, and three Call of Duty releases, respectively.

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con starts on Thursday, July 18th and ends on Sunday, July 21st.

[Source: Game Informer]