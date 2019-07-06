A Way Out creator, Josef Fares, has said that he feels God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 are a bit long and repetitive, and that he prefers shorter experiences like Marvel’s Spider-Man.

At Gamelab Barcelona last week, Games Beat asked Fares what he thought of 2018’s Game of the Year contenders and the fact that God of War took home more awards than Red Dead Redemption 2. He responded by saying that Marvel’s Spider-Man was his personal GOTY winner, and that he thinks critics preferred God of War over Red Dead Redemption 2 because Sony Santa Monica “did something amazing.”

Fares added:

When Rockstar did Red Dead 2, it’s a great game in many ways. A bit too long if you ask me, a bit too repetitive in the mission design. You’d go out and shoot something and go back. I think that’s one of the reasons God of War won. As far as games I admire, again, I’m very allergic to repetitiveness in game mechanics. I felt that both God of War and Red Dead were a bit too long. I needed a shorter experience. I think that’s why I was a bit more invested into Spider-Man. Especially with Red Dead, that locks me out after a while. It was so long! Who has the time for that? I don’t even have kids. I imagine for you – could you even play the game? Who finishes these games today?

Despite his personal preference, Fares thinks God of War deserved to win because Director Cory Barlog took some “really cool” risks.

“I give credit of course to Cory and the team, but also to Sony for taking a very well-known IP and totally going a different way,” he continued. “That’s cocky and that’s risky for a AAA title.”

What do our readers think of Fares’ comments?

[Source: Games Beat]

