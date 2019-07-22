The upcoming remake of MediEvil has received a Teen rating from the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). While this might not be surprising, it does reaffirm the kind of content you can expect in-game. Much like the 1998 original, you’ll be hacking, slashing, and plowing through scary creatures while you embark on your adventure as Sir Daniel Fortesque.

Here’s the ESRB’s rating summary for MediEvil:

This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a resurrected knight attempting to stop an evil sorcerer. From a third-person perspective, players use swords, clubs, and crossbows to hack and slash their way through fantastical enemies (e.g., demons, skeletons, ghouls). Enemies are somewhat stylized and can also include headless zombies, figures hanging from nooses/gallows, and monsters impaled on wooden stakes. Combat is highlighted by slashing sounds, cries of pain, and frequent blood-splatter effects. A book in the game includes cartoony pictures of decapitated zombies and creatures with their intestines hanging out; an introductory scene depicts a disembodied hand (with bloody stump) crawling through environments.

MediEvil is one of Sony’s major exclusives for fall 2019, along with Death Stranding. It was officially revealed during PlayStation Experience 2017 as a “one more thing” sort of announcement, and it was finally given a release date as part of Sony’s State of Play event back in May 2019. MediEvil is scheduled to release for PS4 on October 25, 2019, the same day as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The HD remake will stay true to the original that released on PlayStation in 1998, but will be enhanced for PS4 in terms of its visuals, camera, and controls. Sony could be keeping a close eye on MediEvil to see how it performs, commercially, so you might want to grab a copy if you’d want to eventually one day see more MediEvil.

