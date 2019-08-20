Lots of new content is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II throughout the rest of 2019. DICE has a roadmap with an outline of what to expect for the rest of the year, proving that the game is still alive and well. You can look forward to additional notable characters, a new co-op mode, and even content that ties to the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film.

September will be a huge month for Battlefront II, thanks to the addition of a new co-op mode. In it, you and three other friends will team up to partake in large scale battles that on all the Clone Wars planets. You can choose to side with the Galactic Republic or the Separatist Alliance, with both having completely different experiences on each planet.

But before that, August will see the inclusion of Venator and Dreadnaught as playable characters in Heroes vs Villains. There will even be smaller-scale maps for them to battle on. Another notable addition is the new contextual spawning system, which will allow you to spawn on any Command Posts your team has captured. Plus, we’ll be getting new Star Cards later towards the end of August, as well.

Later in August, Instant Action will return. This is a fan-favorite single player mode where two teams face off against one another to control capture points . Aside from that, DICE teased a community challenge that will unlock a “highly requested appearance,” for fans of Luke Skywalker and A New Hope, although the character’s identity was not revealed.

Finally, it was confirmed that we’ll see some content pertaining to Rise of Skywalker, although no details were given to avoid spoilers. What we did learn is that DICE will be adding a new planet that will tie the film into the game and new reinforcements based on the conclusion of the movie. We’ll have to stay tuned to find out more on about that after the release of Rise of Skywalker on December 20, 2019.

EA and DICE have committed to supporting Star Wars Battlefront II. And, with the upcoming planned content, the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the rest of 2019 is packed for fans.

[Source: Reddit]