Like E3 earlier this year, Sony isn’t hosting a conference at Tokyo Game Show in September. The company will still be present at the event, showing off a myriad of titles coming to the PS4 with stage shows and show floor demos, but the official website hasn’t mentioned any media briefing. When one would happen, fans could typically expect to see a lot of new Japanese titles coming to PS4 at the company’s conference. However, it looks like this year the company is still keeping a lot of their upcoming plans under wraps.

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be the biggest game coming to PS4 at the event. Sony will be dedicating a special theater to the game, where some new gameplay will be shown off. Other titles Sony will be highlighting include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Nioh 2, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. On the virtual reality side of things, Marvel’s Iron Man and Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News will have playable demos on the show floor.

Sony currently has a lot of legroom going into the next console generation. As previously mentioned, PS4 wasn’t a topic at all at E3, yet it was still a hot topic in conversations surrounding the show. This was also due in part to the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the biggest games at E3 is a PS4 exclusive.

As of right now, PS4 still has a handful of huge titles coming down the pipeline. This includes Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II. While nothing meaningful has been shown in regard to either of those titles since E3 2018, some rumors have been circulating that fans will be getting a release date for Naughty Dog’s next epic soon and footage was recently shown at the Gamestop Managers Conference on August 27th. While The Last of Us: Part II seems like it’s coming soon, Sucker Punch hasn’t released any updates on Ghost of Tsushima.

Tokyo Game Show begins on September 11 and runs until September 15 so be sure to stay tuned for more news from the event.

[Source: Sony via Gematsu]