With the Japanese launch of Persona 5: Royal on the horizon, Atlus is celebrating in style with three gorgeous Persona 5-themed PS4 systems. Each system is decked out with the stylish art of Persona 5 and a Dualshock 4 to match. Of the three consoles, two of them are slim models, while the one pictured below is a PS4 Pro model. All of them are available to preorder through the Sony Store in Japan and will be released after October 31, 2019.

Check out the slick-looking Pro model below:

Interestingly, none of the systems come with a copy of the game, which will be released on October 31, 2019 in Japan. You’ll have to grab a copy separately and wait for your system to ship out afterwards if you plan on getting one. Preorders for the new systems will be accepted from September 12, 2019 to December 25, 2019.

The Pro model is listed for 44,980 yen or roughly $416.00, while the two slim models are listed for 39,980 yen or roughly $369.00. It also appears like the Dualshock 4 controllers will be sold separately, as well, each one setting you back 7,480 yen/$69.00.

It’s unclear if these Persona 5 Royal-themed systems will be making their way westward, so you might have to import if you really want one. In addition, the Western release of Persona 5 Royal is set for sometime in the spring 2020. We’ll keep you updated with all things Persona-related as we find out more information.

Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of Persona 5, adding new quests, improvements to the gameplay, additional characters, new Personas, and new trophies for all you trophy hunters out there. The main story of the game will remain mostly unchanged, with a few minor additions here and there.

What do you think of these new systems? Are you hoping for a Western release? Let us know!

[Source: Persona Central]