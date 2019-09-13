Monster Hunter World’s first major expansion, Iceborne, has only been out for a week and is already setting the world on fire. By Capcom’s count, the expansion’s number of shipments totals 2.5 million units. This figure takes digital sales and the Master Edition’s physical and digital sales into consideration. Remember, such a feat only counts Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the latter of which only received the expansion in European and North American territories.

Capcom has even more reason to celebrate Monster Hunter’s success. As of today, September 13th, the franchise’s cumulative number of sales exceeds 58 million units worldwide. Unfortunately, Capcom’s latest sales count does not include updated information about Monster Hunter: World’s overall sold-through data. The most recent update, from June 30th of this year, has the title sitting at more than 13 million copies sold worldwide.

These numbers will no doubt continue to climb higher, especially since Iceborne’s PC release is still a few months out. At present, the massive expansion is expected to hit the platform on an unspecified date in January 2020.

Since its January 2018 launch on console, Monster Hunter: World has been nothing short of a grand success story for Capcom. After all, this entry in the long-running franchise represents the publisher’s best-selling title to date, a detail which remains surprising as it has not been on the market for very long.

For now, there is no word on what Capcom intends to do with the series once Iceborne releases on PC early next year. While the DLC expansion and the core game will continue to receive updates in some capacity, there aren’t any further plans of Iceborne’s magnitude going forward. Might there already be a team hard at work on a potential Monster Hunter: World sequel? We’ll have to wait and see.

[Source: Capcom IR via Gematsu]