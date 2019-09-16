Death Stranding isn’t out yet. It doesn’t release until November 8, 2019, but that isn’t stopping the Director Hideo Kojima from discussing the possibility of a sequel. Kojima has mentioned that Death Stranding is the start of a new genre, the “Strand” genre, and he wants to make sure people are aware of it. Kojima has stated that he wants to keep it going with a sequel. We aren’t totally clear on what the genre will entail, but we do know the game will heavily emphasize making connections, with the goal of bringing people together.

When asked about the possibility of Death Stranding becoming a series, Kojima replied:

I’m not really sure. When this game comes out there will be a lot of pros and cons, and [these elements could become the essence of the core part], but I think it’s better that I keep it going in a sequel.

He then went on to discuss the idea of a Death Stranding revision:

Yeah, probably at least 1.5, and then 2, maybe, at least so that it remains and people are aware of the genre. There are a lot of other projects that come up like TV dramas and things like that. A lot of pitches come my way. Why I can’t say it’s definite is because I only have one body, and there are many projects that I have to be involved with. And it’s really tough for me physically to do many things at once.

He’s a busy man, so it’s understandable why it would be tough to juggle more than one project at once. We’ll have to wait to find out more about the “Strand” genre. For now, you can preorder Death Stranding through Amazon.

What do you make of the idea of a Death Stranding followup? Could this really be the start of a new series? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: GameSpot]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.