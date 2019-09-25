Sony has had a busy week with its recent State of Play presentation that featured the long-awaited release date for The Last of Us Part II, as well as the announcement of October 2019’s PS Plus games. In celebration of a momentous week for PlayStation, Mat Piscatella of the NPD group has shed some light on PS4’s best-selling exclusives. While the list isn’t exactly surprising, it’s nice to see an official list comprised of so many great games.

To celebrate the latest #StateofPlay here are the PlayStation 4’s top 10 best-selling games, both all games and exclusives only. Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/PFRxm3ZNWw — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 24, 2019

Right off the bat (heh), it’s worth pointing out that San Diego Studio has a hit on their hands with the MLB: The Show series. Three of the top ten best-selling PS4 exclusives are MLB: The Show games. Since the series is exclusive to PlayStation, it’s understandable why it has such a major presence on this list.

In addition to that, the power of Marvel’s Spider-Man cannot be overstated, as it swooped in to take the number one spot. The game’s marketing, brand recognition and high quality were enough to push the game over 13 million units sold worldwide, so it’s no wonder it’s the best-selling PS4 exclusive.

It’s also worth pointing out that Bloodborne has been a huge success for FromSoftware, as it took the number five spot on the list. What’s fascinating is that Bloodborne is not for the feint of heart. It pushes back tremendously and isn’t the easiest game to simply pick up and play. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a followup sometime soon.

Days Gone sold extremely well, too, taking the sixth spot on the list. This might be surprising, as many critics weren’t in love with it. Despite that, we absolutely adored it here at PSLS. And of course, what best-selling PS4 exclusive list would be complete without God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and inFamous: Second Son?

Here is the full list of best-selling PS4 exclusives. As always, the NPD group tracks dollar sales in the U.S., not units sold.

Marvel’s Spider-Man God of War Horizon Zero Dawn Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Bloodborne Days Gone inFamous: Second Son MLB 17: The Show MLB 19: The Show MLB 18: The Show

So what do you think of the list? Are there any entries that stand out to you? Let us know!

[Source: NPD]