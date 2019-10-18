The Marvel’s Spider-Man figures keep on coming. Pop Culture Shock Collectibles has revealed the latest, showing off an insanely detailed statue that’s nothing short of jaw-dropping. Such high quality, of course, means it’s pricey. A Collector’s and Exclusive Edition have been unveiled, both priced at $1,100. Don’t worry, though, you’ll have plenty of time to save up for it. The figure won’t begin shipping until an unspecified date between January and March 2021. Preorders are currently live via the Sideshow Collectibles website.

Pop Culture Shock’s Spider-Man statue stands a hulking 24 inches tall, and depicts the hero in his Advanced Suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man. The statue features him mid-battle with Martin Li/Mister Negative, preparing to bounce off the villain’s demon form, which serves as the figure’s base. Fans who want to add to the statue’s dynamism can do so by purchasing the Exclusive Edition that comes with a “flexible web accessory for Spider-Man’s hand.”

For a closer look at the Marvel’s Spider-Man statue from Pop Culture Shock, check out the image gallery below:

Spider-Man PS4 Statue from Pop Culture Shock Looks Spectacularly Detailed WATCH GALLERY

Anyone in the market for a new Spider-Man figure based on Insomniac’s beloved title has several options from which to choose. Recently, S.H. Figuarts unveiled a $60 statue based on the character’s Anti-Ock suit. Earlier in the year, the Marvel Gallery PVC line added a Marvel’s Spider-Man figure to its growing collection. This fall, Sideshow and Hot Toys are releasing a $250 figure, complete with 30 points of articulation and a host of accessories. Finally, this December will see the launch of a new action figure from Diamond Select Toys, which costs $29.99.

[Source: Sideshow Collectibles via The Toyark]