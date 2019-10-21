Curious as to how exactly the team at Insomniac translated its vision of Peter Parker’s story from script to screen? You’ll be able to see for yourself in just a few months. On February 11, 2020, Marvel will publish Marvel’s Spider-Man Script Book, a 240-page tome featuring the game’s full script and a variety of artwork pieces. A listing for this upcoming Marvel publication recently surfaced on Amazon, with a $50 price tag attached. It’s currently available for preorder on the online storefront.

In addition to the complete script, the hardcover packaging will include “bonus content,” such as text and art from Insomniac and Marvel writers like Christos Gage. The Amazon listing doesn’t detail what exactly to expect from Gage’s contribution to the book, but he’s bound to offer great insight, given his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and The Superior Spider-Man comic series.

This is a fascinating idea, one could potentially inspire other studios and publications to team up and do the same. There are, after all, many quirks involved in game scriptwriting that surely differ from the norm with respect to television and film. Hopefully, Marvel’s Spider-Man Script Book will answer myriad questions that have long gone unanswered where the creative process of game development is concerned.

Marvel’s Spider-Man launched exclusively on the PlayStation 4 in September 2018. As of July 28, 2019, the title had sold through a whopping 13.2 million copies worldwide. We can only speculate as to what the sales figure is now, since the Game of the Year Edition recently hit store shelves.

