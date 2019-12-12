Persona 5 Royal speaks your language! At least, if you speak French, Italian, German, or Spanish. Persona 5 Royal will be localized in more languages than ever before, reaching a wider audience with its new language options. This is a first for the series, since French, Italian, German, and Spanish have never been featured in a Persona game before. Do note that these language options are for subtitles only and will not be fully voiced like the Japanese and English versions.

As Persona grows in popularity, it finds more fans from all over the world, and Atlus is accommodating them with as many language accessibility options as possible. And the series has more fans than ever before, as evidenced by Persona 5’s 3.2 million copies sold worldwide.

In fact, the franchise has grown so much that the protagonist from the most recent entry, Joker, was featured as a playable DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game that celebrates some of gaming’s most beloved characters. Whether or not these expanded language options are featured in future installments remains to be seen.

And remember, Persona 5 Royal isn’t the only Persona game we have to look forward to. The hack and slash Dynasty Warriors-style adventure titled Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers takes place after the events of Persona 5, with an emphasis on real-time action. It’ll launch in Japan on February 20, 2020. A Western release date is currently unknown.

Persona 5 Royal is a definitive enhanced version of Persona 5, adding new characters, story elements, and quality of life improvements to make for a more enjoyable experience. You can get your hands on Persona 5 Royal when it launches exclusively for PS4 on March 31, 2020.

Will you be taking advantage of Persona 5 Royal’s new expanded language options? Are there any other languages you’d like to see the game localized into?