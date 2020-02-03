On paper, Cyberpunk 2077 seems like it could be a pretty good fit for VR functionality. No one should get their hopes up for such a possibility, however. While CD Projekt RED once gave virtual reality the old college try, one studio lead does not think the technology is “viable yet.”

During an interview with OnMSFT, John Mamais, head of the company’s Krakow studio, divulged that VR is something the team once considered. In fact, CD Projekt RED even had access to VR devkits, though Mamais didn’t specify which. Regardless, because the platform itself remains “experimental and niche,” the studio sees no reason to invest time and resources into that kind of project.

When asked if the studio had considered bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to VR platforms in the future, Mamais replied,

We tried. We were thinking about VR, but we’re not doing anything with VR. We got the VR dev kits, but… Some things would work in VR, but, I think, it’s not really viable yet. You’re not making a lot of money in VR yet. It’s very experimental and niche. I would like to. I like VR, but we’re not doing anything with it yet.

Mamais’ statement doesn’t outright rule out the possibility, though it does appear as if the company has made up its mind in some respect. Should Cyberpunk 2077 ever receive VR functionality, though, it is unlikely to happen in the near future. In announcing the title’s recent delay, CD Projekt also noted the game’s multiplayer suite will be postponed.

In this interview, Mamais also shared more details about the title’s Street Stories. Most notably, he revealed the game will feature about 75 of these quests in total, each of them uniquely designed.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms later this year on September 17th.

