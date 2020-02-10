Though DOOM 2016 maintains an active audience, the team at id Software recognizes it could’ve done more to support the shooter long-term. It seems post-launch DLC for DOOM Eternal will rectify the 2016 title’s shortcomings. Such support will come in the form of previously teased free DLC, Master Levels, challenges, and the steady roll out of Battle Mode content.

DOOM Eternal Executive Producer Marty Stratton hinted at id Software’s post-launch plans in an interview with Official Xbox Magazine. He noted that DOOM 2016 continues to see hundreds of thousands of players enjoy the experience, but id has very little to offer beyond the core game. The studio doesn’t intend to make a similar mistake with DOOM’s upcoming new entry. Stratton told OXM,

Honestly, it’s through demand that we’re doing that. We see hundreds and hundreds of thousand players continuing to play Doom 2016, and we’ve got nothing [for them]. They’ve asked for more DLC, they’ve asked for more ways to play, and honestly we got straight into the development of Doom Eternal and haven’t given them anything. So I’m really excited about things like Master Levels, and the DLC that we have, new challenges that we’ll be offering on a monthly or weekly basis, we’ll be continuing to support Battle Mode, adding Invasion, we’ve got so much that we want to do post-launch, really giving players what they’ve been asking us for, coming back for more of the game, and giving them some more variety in that experience.

The newest installment also expands upon the previous in terms of sheer size. In another interview, Stratton revealed DOOM Eternal is twice as large as DOOM 2016. Levels are also much more robust, and players should expect to encounter more demons than ever. Suffice it to say, fans have plenty to look forward to when the game arrives.

DOOM Eternal will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One in just a few weeks on March 20th.

[Source: Official Xbox Magazine via SegmentNext]