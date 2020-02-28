You can now preorder a new Resident Evil 3: Nemesis vinyl soundtrack double LP, featuring remastered audio from the original 1999 game (not the upcoming remake simply titled Resident Evil 3, set to launch on April 4, 2020). The vinyl soundtrack is available through Laced Records and is expected to ship sometime in April 2020 to coincide with the remake’s release. This set will be available in North America and EMEA regions only.

There are two versions of the soundtrack available for preorder, both of which will cost $35.00. There’s a regular Deluxe Edition and Limited Deluxe Edition, the latter of which includes purple discs instead (exclusive to the Laced Records store). Both include “audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs housed in a striking gatefold sleeve.”

Here’s a look at the Limited Deluxe Edition version with its purple vinyls:

The artwork featured on this vinyl set is done by Boris Moncel, who has previously worked with Lace Records in creating artwork for the Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil CODE: Veronica vinyl soundtracks.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis first came to PlayStation in 1999, as a followup to 1998’s massively popular Resident Evil 2. Both games occur around the same timeframe and are closely linked, though the upcoming remake of RE3 might tie the two together even more with its various story updates and changes. Resident Evil 2 remake, which released in 2019, was updated to include small references to the upcoming RE3.

It’s unclear if Laced Records will release a vinyl record featuring Resident Evil 3’s new soundtrack, but at the very least, you can enjoy the sounds of the original in just a few short weeks. Capcom will also be launching a Resident Evil 3 demo on the PlayStation Store at some point in the future.

[Source: Laced Records]

