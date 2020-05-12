Capcom has big plans for Fiscal Year 2021, which began in April and comes to a close on March 31, 2021. Notably, the publisher is looking to release “multiple major new titles” before then, across 13 SKUs, or platforms. The end goal is to rake in an impressive 28 million unit sales by that time, too.

Capcom outlined these plans in its Fiscal Year 2020 results presentation. As of now, there’s no word on exactly how many of the “major new titles” are presently in the works. With Resident Evil 3‘s remake counting as the publisher’s first release of this fiscal year, a bit of simple math could help narrow things down a bit. Resident Evil 3 launched across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, meaning there are only 10 SKUs left for Capcom to roll out its titles on before the end of next March. Assuming each of the company’s projects are multiplatform, at least three or four new titles are on the way.

The publisher’s sales goals of 28 million units seem rather ambitious, too. For comparison’s sake, the fiscal year that ended in March 2019 saw Capcom amass 25.3 million in product sales. This was, of course, the fiscal year wherein both Resident Evil 2’s remake and Devil May Cry 5 hit stores. Meanwhile, during Fiscal Year 2020, which ended in March of this year, Capcom’s sales totaled 25.5 million. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne counts as the company’s most major release during that particular period.

Again, 28 million units between April 2020 and the end of March 2021 seems ambitious. Perhaps there exists a reason for such boldness, though. With a new console generation looming, Capcom may have several surprises up its sleeve. Plus, the Resident Evil 8 rumors continue to mount. In fact, one such bit of speculation suggests Capcom is targeting an early 2021 release date for the new Resident Evil entry. As of now, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

[Source: Capcom via Gematsu]